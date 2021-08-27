Video
BCB in enjoyable sweet problem

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Sports Reporter

Nazmul Hassan Papon

Nazmul Hassan Papon

Talented performers like Imrul Kayes can't play in the national team because of heavy competition in and the healthy competition deepened after inclusion of World Cup winning Under-19 players. Tigers' recent triumphs over Zimbabwe and Australia sans top performers like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, created problem in setting the playing eleven.
"We had been hearing for the long time about our player scarcity. We didn't have replacements. But now we have a good number of players," BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon told journalists in a City hotel on Thursday after AGM.
"Look Naim Sheikh, Afif Hossain will play in the World Cup. They have been outstanding. Besides, the boys came from the Under-19 team, especially Shoriful Islam who he came and made his spot, it's a very good sign for us," he added.
BCB Boss is highly impressed with the performances of fresh bloods. He said, "Nasum Ahmed, Sheikh Mahedi's are claiming their place in the squad.  Shamim Patwari is also a very good player while Nurul Hasan Shohan has been displaying outstanding cricket, its World class. So far I have seen, he is the best wicketkeeper in Bangladesh".
Tamim is out of action since last couple of series and will miss the forthcoming event due to leg injury but Mushfiq and Liton make their comeback after Australia series who missed the home series since they came back home in the midway of Zimbabwe tour for family reasons and failed to meet-up ACB's quarantine requirements to play the series. Players without them did fantastic job and BCB is in a fix who are to be rested in place of Mushfiq and Liton.
"Look, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das entered in the squad for New Zealand, who will be dropped in place of them? We can't drop anyone all of a sudden. Who will be kept out when Tamim Iqbal will come back?  It's a problem for us and it's a sweet problem which we do want," Papon stated satisfactorily.
The BCB Head also a lawmaker claimed that the current situation didn't come overnight. In this regard he further said, "It doesn't happen automatically, it's the result of plan".


