BB ends C-19 waiver on credit card interests, late fees

Bangladesh Bank has ordered an end to waiver on interests and late fees on payment of credit card bills that were given over a year ago amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

The central bank made the announcement in a notice on its webpage Wednesday, saying the banks can charge interests and late fees after the expiry of the payment date.

The fees cannot be taken twice and the interests cannot be charged from the date of a purchase.

In the same notice, the Bangladesh Bank ended the waiver on mobile financial service or MFS.

In the previous notice, the central bank had waived the fees for up to Tk 40,000 transaction between personal accounts in a month. From now, the MFS companies can fix the rate following their policy.





