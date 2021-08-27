Video
Emirates boosting flights in its European network

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Emirates is scaling up services with additional route resumptions and more flights across its European network, responding to the easing of international entry protocols and an upsurge in passenger demand.
In the UK, Emirates continues to boost its operations and will reinstate flights to Newcastle Airport (NCL) from 15 October, offering four weekly flights to the northeast of England, all operated by the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a two-class configuration, according to a press release issued on Thursday. By the end of October, the airline will offer 77 weekly flights to the UK as it gradually recovers operations in one of its most important global markets.
UK weekly operations include a six times daily London Heathrow operation with five A380 services; double daily A380 flights to Manchester, 10 weekly services to Birmingham, daily services to Glasgow and four weekly services to Newcastle.
Earlier this month, UAE moved onto the UK's 'amber' list for travel, and travellers arriving in the UK from Dubai no longer need to quarantine in a government-approved hotel.
Emirates has also brought forward its plans to introduce extra flights and capacity to over 10 European cities, including Birmingham, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, London, Lisbon, Madrid, Munich, Rome and Zurich. Many of these cities will be served with daily flights or more.
In Germany, Emirates will increase frequencies to daily flights in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, with a total of 50 flights a week by 31 October. Emirates now operates thrice daily to and from Dhaka.


