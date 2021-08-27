BRAC, Dettol to give hygiene services to poor expecting mothers

BRAC and Dettol have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), to provide hygiene services to the vulnerable pregnant women of Bangladesh.

Under this collaboration, BRAC and Dettol will raise hygiene awareness among underprivileged expecting mothers living in remote areas of the country and provide Dettol soap as a hygiene solution to them for free, says a press release.

Under the agreement, Dettol will provide hygiene solutions to pregnant women through BRAC's Health, Nutrition and Population Program. With their expertise and training, BRAC's health workers will act as the frontline contact point through which hygiene services will be delivered to more than 1 lakh pregnant mothers throughout August and September.

BRAC will also educate mothers in proper hand washing practices as well as basic hygiene practices and guidelines in hygiene. The main aim of this initiative is to raise awareness and understanding of the importance of following proper hygiene practices during and after pregnancy.

Nusrat Jahan, Marketing Director of Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh, said, "According to the World Bank, 30.8 children (under 5) die in every 1000. Poor hygiene is considered as one of the main reasons. So, creating awareness amongst pregnant women about personal hygiene is as important as ensuring their safety. Thanks to BRAC for considering us as a partner. I am expecting that our joint effort with BRAC will create a positive impact across the country."

BRAC HNPP Director Dr. Morseda Chowdhury said, "BRAC is always committed to the welfare of the country and its people and to ensure good health for all. Pregnant women need extra care and protection, but we also have to follow proper hygiene practices. Through this joint activity, we are trying to make the expecting mothers aware of all these hygiene practices. I hope that partnering with Dettol will make this journey easier for us."





