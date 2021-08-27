Evaly repeats old frauds under new packages

As the head office of online e-commerce platform Evaly reopened last Sunday customers remained worried whether it will settle their overdue claims or resort to cheating as usual.

Evaly's cheating has not stopped. Even though Bangladesh Bank and commerce ministry have taken strict measures to stop defrauding of the online e-commerce firms they are repeating the old cheating under new business packages. The name of Evaly comes first.

The company announced the 'T-3' package meaning delivery in three days, 'T-7' package to deliver in seven days and 'T-10' package means delivery in ten days. But defrauding has not changed.

For instance, under new guidelines the Evaly has to deliver goods in the first instance and get the money next as per new rules set by the ministry of commerce. Evaly is not following the rule at all.

It is taking money in advance under different offers and continues to cheat customers by delaying and harassing buyers at the end. There is a lot of evidence of such frauds on official Facebook page of Evaly which basically promotes Evaly's sales.

Commerce ministry sent letters to four government agencies on July 4 to investigate allegations against Evaly and take necessary action. They are Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the Public Security Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bangladesh Competition Commission and the National Consumer Rights Protection Department.

It acted on an investigation report of Bangladesh Bank on Evaly's financial crimes. But the investigations are moving slow while Evaly has removed major part of its cash showing a big mismatch between liabilities and assets. Its available asset can now settle liabilities of 16 percent customers and merchants organizations which supplied it merchandise on deferred payment.

Shariful Islam recently ordered a Pulsar bike from Evaly, under T-10 package but so far he has not received the bike after 50 days.

He went to customer care of Evaly at Dhanmondi and wanted to know why delivery is delayed. The customer care officer said it will be soon and he does not know when he gets it. .

Many customers said they have been assured promised supply soon but they are not getting. Several customers complained that the company was swindling taking advance money promising delivery within ten, seven or three days.

Krishna Kabari, ordered a deep fridge, gift card and other goods worth around Tk 75,000 about two months ago. One product was to deliver in seven days. But she did not get it. Evaly's Dhanmondi office told her she should wait few days more.

Tanvir Sorkar said he ordered a fridge in last February. Almost six month have passed and yet he should get it. The company's customer care now says he would get it by October.

Director General of the Department of Consumer Protection, Bablu Kumar Saha, said it received 13,317 complaints against 19 online e-commerce firms from July 2016 to June last year.

The most common complaint is against Evaly. Only less than 3 years of its debut 4,932 complaints have been lodged against it.

Meanwhile, the financial statement recently sent by Evaly to the commerce ministry showed its total liability is Tk 543.99 crore as of July 15, but assets value is a quarter of it. Where all these money disappeared is the big question now.







