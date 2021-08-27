

IFIC Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting

Presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman, Ahmed ShayanFazlur Rahman, Directors of the Bank Rabeya Jamali, A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Md. Zafar Iqbal, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Shah Alam Sarwar and Company Secretary Md. Mokammel Hoque.

A good number of shareholders attended the meeting both virtually and physically approved the special proposal for issuing the IFIC Bank 1st Perpetual Bond of BDT 10,000 Million as additional Tier-I Capital to meet regulatory requirement as per BASEL-III through private placement (90% i.e. BDT 9,000 Million) and Public Placement (10% i.e. BDT 1,000 Million) subject to the approval of the concerned regulatory authorities.

Finally, with giving thanks to all, the Chairman of the Bank Salman Fazlur Rahman concluded the meeting by paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, who were brutally killed on 15 August, 1975.







