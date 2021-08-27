Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFIC Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Desk

IFIC Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting

IFIC Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of IFIC Bank Limited was held at on Thursday through digital platform.
Presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, the meeting was attended, among others, by Vice Chairman, Ahmed ShayanFazlur Rahman, Directors of the Bank Rabeya Jamali, A.R.M. Nazmus Sakib, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Md. Zafar Iqbal, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Shah Alam Sarwar and Company Secretary Md. Mokammel Hoque.
A good number of shareholders attended the meeting both virtually and physically approved the special proposal for issuing the IFIC Bank 1st Perpetual Bond of BDT 10,000 Million as additional Tier-I Capital to meet regulatory requirement as per BASEL-III through private placement (90% i.e. BDT 9,000 Million) and Public Placement (10% i.e. BDT 1,000 Million) subject to the approval of the concerned regulatory authorities.
Finally, with giving thanks to all, the Chairman of the Bank Salman Fazlur Rahman concluded the meeting by paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, who were brutally killed on 15 August, 1975.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hilsa prices rise as catch from Padma dries up
BB ends C-19 waiver on credit card interests, late fees
Emirates boosting flights in its European network
BRAC, Dettol to give hygiene services to poor expecting mothers
Evaly repeats old frauds under new packages
IFIC Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting
Southeast Bank holds its 635th board meeting
BB, MBL inks deal on automated challan system


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft