

Southeast Bank holds its 635th board meeting

Southeast Bank Chairman Alamgir Kabir, Bank's Directors- M. A. Kashem and Azim Uddin Ahmed, Independent Director Dr. Quazi Mesbahuddin Ahmed and Bank's Advisor Zakir Ahmed Khan participated in a discussion and appreciated last six months achievements of Bank, says a press release.

The members of the Board also discussed about Banks various successful business initiatives and last 26 years achievements in details. They also discussed about the bank's future planning.

They also unitedly expressed their commitment towards making a successful journey in future to take the Bank to a new height.

Vice-Chairperson Duluma Ahmed, Managing Director M. Kamal Hossain also participated in the meeting virtually.







