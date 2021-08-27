BB, MBL inks deal on automated challan system

Video
Friday, 27 August, 2021
Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Desk

Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) services at the Zahangir Alam conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday.
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Central Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
By this agreement customer can pay VAT, Tax or other Govt. bill through challan system at all MBL branches across the country and using online banking.
Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, A.K.M. Mohiuddin Azad, Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank and Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Director, Asim Kumar Saha, SEVP and Head of Treasury Division of Mercantile Bank Limited along with other senior executives from both the organisations were present in the ceremony.


