Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:33 AM
ICAB launches automated student registration process

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) organised a virtual the inauguration ceremony on 'Automation of Members Service and Student Registration Process'.
State Minister for Social Welfare Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru attended the ceremony as the chief guest and inaugurated the online services, said a press release on Wednesday.
Md Humayun Kabir, Member Council and Past President of ICAB, moderated the ceremony.
State Minister for Social Welfare Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru said Bangladesh has now become a Digital Bangladesh as a result of timely steps taken by the government.
ICAB is playing a significant role in building a digital Bangladesh in line with the government, he added.
Lauding the ICAB's initiative of DVS (Data Verification System), the minister said, automation of members services and registration process of ICAB will further increase the efficiency of employees and the members and students will get more benefits from the system.
    -BSS


