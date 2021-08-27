Projects must Internalise climate cost, loss and damages’



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus (2nd from left), Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, Chairman, Standing Committee of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (extreme left), Md. Mostafa Kamal, Secretary Ministry of Environment (extreme right) and Sultana Afroz, CEO, Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) attend a seminar in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, observed this while speaking as the Chief Guest at a seminar on ''Addressing Climate Change Induced Loss and Damage in Bangladesh in Partnership with Private Sector" at city hotel on Wednesday.

The seminar was co-organised by the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Authority, Prime Minister's Office of the Government of Bangladesh, Action Aid Bangladesh and the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD).

Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus stated that, the cost of Loss and Damage can be initernalise from this private financing. He emphasized more on mitigation and suggested to integrate the issues of climate change induced Loss and Damage in every project implemented by the government. He also stressed to engage private sector more to pursue activities to make a better future for next generation. "If we could internalize the costs, we could externalize the impacts of climate change induced Loss and Damage" Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus added.

There is a natural limit to adaptation. After some point, we will not be able to adapt. We must understand, adaptation is not going to give solution. Mitigation has to be done, said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Member of Parliament, Dhaka-9 and Chairman, Standing Committee of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change while addressing as Guest of Honor in the seminar.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury also emphasised on restructuring the climate financing. He also stated that Bangladesh has gota commitment of 500 billion dollars as climate financing from the international sources for the period of 2020-2024.

Md. Mostafa Kamal, Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change while addressing as a special guest of the seminar said loss and damage are not equal for all countries. This is to some extent social or to some extent regional.

Climate change and Loss and Damage should be taken into consideration while initiating any project and PPPA should ensure that infrastructures are climate resilient, said Sultana Afroz, Secretary and CEO, Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA), who chaired the seminar. She also said that Government of Bangladesh is initiating Public Private Partnership for addressing climate change induced Loss and Damage.

High Commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh Benoit Prefontaine; Ms. Judith Herbertson, Head, DFID Bangladesh; Ms. Judith Herbertson, Head, DFID Bangladesh; Ms. Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh; Sudipto Mukerjee,Resident Representative, UNDP; Dr. Munjurul Hannan Khan, Former Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Dr. Saleemul Huq, Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) and Farah Kabir, Country Director, Action Aid Bangladesh also spoke on the seminar.

Benoit Prefontaine said, COP-26 is coming soon. He identified this as an opportunity and said that the areas of potential coordination should be figured out. "We are trying to understand what kind of messages we should be sending to the investors of our country" Benoit Prefontaine added.

Ms. Judith Herbertson, emphasised on financing particularly for least developed countries to reduce future loss and damage.

Ms. Mia Seppo has appreciated the role of Bangladesh as the chair of Climate Vulnerable Forum(CVF) and also recognised the early warning and anticipatory actions to disaster response.

Sudipto Mukerjee, mentioned that, Private Sector has the expertise and resources to mitigate climate change impacts. This expertise and resources can be utilised for making societies more resilient, he also mentioned.





