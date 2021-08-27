Video
Friday, 27 August, 2021
Dhaka College students now can pay fee thru Nagad

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

The mobile financial service arm of Bangladesh Post Office Nagad has come up with a facility for students to pay all kinds fees of the country's long reputed educational institution Dhaka College.
Around 12,000 students of the college can now enjoy this facility which will reduce their hassle of paying tuition fees by going physically and standing in long queues for hours using the fastest growing mobile financial service of the world.
During this Covid-19 pandemic this facility will help to minimize risk and also make the salary management system of the college more efficient and cost effective.
The students of Dhaka College can now easily pay their tuition and other fees using Nagad app or by dialing *167#.
Dhaka College Principle Professor I K Selim Ullah Khondaker and Nagad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed recently signed an agreement in this regard for their respective organizations.
In a recently ceremony at Dhaka College auditorium college Principle Professor I K Selim Ullah Khondaker and Head of Utility and Educational Payment of Nagad Sohael S. Tasneem handed over the memorandum. At that time Vice-Principal Professor ATM Moinul Hossain and senior official of Nagad were also present.
For app, users have to go to Bill Pay option and select Education tab to avail the service. From the tab, they have to select Dhaka College and by providing necessary information and input the PIN they can pay the fees. After the payment a digital receipt will be available and for future ease of payment the information can be saved in the app.
Those who are willing to pay the fees using *167#, they have to dial the number and choose 5 from the menu to enter Bill Pay option. After that by choosing number 6 from the option, they will enter the Education tab, from their by pressing N, Dhaka College will be found. After that providing some information students can pay the fees easily.
Not only Dhaka College but around 400 other reputed educational institutions' fees can be paid through Nagad, and it is becoming the first choice of the parents and students.
These not only omitted the hassle of paying fees taking long ques but also make the fee collections system for the educational institutions efficient and cost effective.


