Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BUBT signs MoU with Walton Digi -Tech Industries Ltd.

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122
Business Desk

Vice Chancellor of BUBT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. Engr. Md. Liakat Ali flamked by their colleagues display documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organization at Walton's corporate office in Dhaka on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of BUBT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. Engr. Md. Liakat Ali flamked by their colleagues display documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organization at Walton's corporate office in Dhaka on Monday.

A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) and Walton Digi -Tech Industries Limited was held on Monday at Walton's corporate office with a view to build up relationship between these two renowned organizations through availing the internship, job placement and Walton electronic equipment's sharing facilities, says a press release.
Vice Chancellor of BUBT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. Engr. Md. Liakat Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Ali Noor, Registrar Dr. Harun -Or-Rashid, Deputy Director Career Guidance and Counseling  Mesbahul Hasan of BUBT were also present in the signing ceremony while Walton Digi-Tech was represented by the Executive Director Mr. Azizul Hakim (Media personality), Executive Director Mrs. Zeenat Hakim, Head of Corporate Sales Mr. A K M Taufiq Imam Hossain.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hilsa prices rise as catch from Padma dries up
BB ends C-19 waiver on credit card interests, late fees
Emirates boosting flights in its European network
BRAC, Dettol to give hygiene services to poor expecting mothers
Evaly repeats old frauds under new packages
IFIC Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting
Southeast Bank holds its 635th board meeting
BB, MBL inks deal on automated challan system


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft