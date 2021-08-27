|
BUBT signs MoU with Walton Digi -Tech Industries Ltd.
A signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh University of Business and Technology (BUBT) and Walton Digi -Tech Industries Limited was held on Monday at Walton's corporate office with a view to build up relationship between these two renowned organizations through availing the internship, job placement and Walton electronic equipment's sharing facilities, says a press release.
Vice Chancellor of BUBT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Fayyaz Khan and Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. Engr. Md. Liakat Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Md. Ali Noor, Registrar Dr. Harun -Or-Rashid, Deputy Director Career Guidance and Counseling Mesbahul Hasan of BUBT were also present in the signing ceremony while Walton Digi-Tech was represented by the Executive Director Mr. Azizul Hakim (Media personality), Executive Director Mrs. Zeenat Hakim, Head of Corporate Sales Mr. A K M Taufiq Imam Hossain.