Mexico lowers Q2 growth estimate slightly

MEXICO CITY, Aug 26: Mexico's economy, the second-largest in Latin America, grew 19.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter as it bounced back from a deep pandemic-induced recession, official statistics showed Wednesday.

The performance was slightly weaker than an initial estimate of 19.6 percent growth, according to figures from the government statistical agency INEGI.

Compared with the first quarter of this year, the economy grew 1.5 percent in the three months to June, unchanged from a preliminary estimate, it said. -AFP







