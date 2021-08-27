Asian markets struggle as traders turn focus to Powell speech

HONG KONG, Aug 26: Asian markets mostly fell Thursday as hopes for the global recovery and signs of a possible slowdown in new virus infections play off against China's regulatory clampdown and the prospect of an end to Federal Reserve largesse.

Equities and oil have by and large enjoyed a positive week, helped by full US approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and speculation the Fed will take its time in removing its ultra-loose monetary policy whenever it begins to do so.

However, while Wall Street continued to chalk up new records, Asian investors shifted a little more cautiously as they assessed the outlook.

Top of the agenda this week is Fed boss Jerome Powell's speech Friday to the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and economists, which will be closely followed for any indication about its policy plans in light of rising inflation and the economic rebound.

The bank is widely expected to begin easing back on its vast bond-buying programme by the end of the year, though the spread of the Delta variant and its impact on growth has some observers and even hawkish Fed members rethinking the wisdom of doing so.

Analysts said the speed and timing of a pullback could be crucial.

"When the Fed actually announces the taper, it will likely also give some degree of information on what pace it will take and how flexible or inflexible they want to be with the process," Guneet Dhingra, at Morgan Stanley, said.

"That could provide a key signal for the rate-hike cycle -- particularly with regard to the pace of the hikes. -AFP







