Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 27 August, 2021, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets struggle as traders turn focus to Powell speech

Published : Friday, 27 August, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

HONG KONG, Aug 26: Asian markets mostly fell Thursday as hopes for the global recovery and signs of a possible slowdown in new virus infections play off against China's regulatory clampdown and the prospect of an end to Federal Reserve largesse.
Equities and oil have by and large enjoyed a positive week, helped by full US approval of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and speculation the Fed will take its time in removing its ultra-loose monetary policy whenever it begins to do so.
However, while Wall Street continued to chalk up new records, Asian investors shifted a little more cautiously as they assessed the outlook.
Top of the agenda this week is Fed boss Jerome Powell's speech Friday to the Jackson Hole symposium of central bankers and economists, which will be closely followed for any indication about its policy plans in light of rising inflation and the economic rebound.
The bank is widely expected to begin easing back on its vast bond-buying programme by the end of the year, though the spread of the Delta variant and its impact on growth has some observers and even hawkish Fed members rethinking the wisdom of doing so.
Analysts said the speed and timing of a pullback could be crucial.
"When the Fed actually announces the taper, it will likely also give some degree of information on what pace it will take and how flexible or inflexible they want to be with the process," Guneet Dhingra, at Morgan Stanley, said.
"That could provide a key signal for the rate-hike cycle -- particularly with regard to the pace of the hikes.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hilsa prices rise as catch from Padma dries up
BB ends C-19 waiver on credit card interests, late fees
Emirates boosting flights in its European network
BRAC, Dettol to give hygiene services to poor expecting mothers
Evaly repeats old frauds under new packages
IFIC Bank holds Extraordinary General Meeting
Southeast Bank holds its 635th board meeting
BB, MBL inks deal on automated challan system


Latest News
Seven US Capitol police sue Trump
Three injured in Mirpur house fire die
'We'll not forgive, we'll hunt you down': Biden
Messi's PSG draw Guardiola's Man City in Champions League
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
US braces for more IS attacks after carnage at Kabul airport
Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul airport attack
Kabul airport hit by two suicide bombs, dozens dead
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Most Read News
China’s Afghan challenges
Int’l community haven’t kept promise: FM
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
A child (C) looks at the aircraft as he is strolled towards
BD’s next dream to build cashless society: Joy
Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Mohammad Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Japan stops use of 1.63m Moderna doses over contamination
Thailand police chief wanted over viral torture clip
Closure of educational institutions extended till Sept 11
Tenure of incomplete JCD central committee about to expire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft