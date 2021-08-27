Stocks fall for 2nd day on profit taking continuation

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on previous gains pulling down indices on the country's two bourses of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE fell by 27.43 points or 0.39 per cent to 6,851 while DS30 index, a group of 30 prominent companies,lost 6.25 points to t 2,453 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) slid 6.01 points to 1,487 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE, also fell to Tk 22.27 billion, down 13 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 25.70 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 251 declined, 105 advanced and 20 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) dropped 123 points to 19,933 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) eroded 73 points 11,951 at the cloase of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 222 declined, 80 advanced and 23 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 36.88 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 851 million.









