

HSBC, BEZA to make Mirsarai EZ greener

The collaboration will ensure over 40,000 mangroves plantation across 10 acres of coastal land in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai, said a press release on Wednesday.

HSBC has dedicated this plantation to commemorate the 46th National Mourning Day.

The mangrove plantation is estimated to capture 492 tons of carbon each year.

HSBC will also support Covid-19 awareness campaign and skills development program in the BSMSN.

To mark the inauguration of this initiative, HSBC CEO Md Mahbub ur Rahman planted saplings at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsarai.

During this event, he was accompanied by M. Erfan Sharif, Additional Secretary, Executive Member, BEZA, Md Liakath Ali, Director, Climate Change Programme, BRAC and BRAC International, and colleagues from HSBC. -BSS







