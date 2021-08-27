Govt to purchase 60,000 tonnes of bulk prilled urea

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) held virtually approved two separate proposals for procuring around 60,000 tonnes of bulk prilled urea fertilizer and bulk granular urea fertilizer in a bid to meet the local demand.

The approvals came on at the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, the Finance Minister said that the CCGP meeting has approved a total of four proposals.

He said the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk prield urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under the 2nd lot through state agreement at around Taka 117.66 crore.

Kamal said BCIC will procure another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Saudi Arabia at around Taka 117.44 crore.

On a proposal of the Ministry of CHT Affairs, he said the government would procure some 40,000 solar home system having capacity of 100 watt peak and some 2,500 solar community system having capacity of 320 watt peak from Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory Limited at around Taka 204.33 crore.

The CCGP meeting gave nod to another proposal from the National Curriculum and Textbooks Board (NCTB) under the Secondary and Higher Education Division for printing, binding and supplying some 1,68,30,971 copies of textbook of various classes from six bidding firms at around Taka 59.37 crore.







