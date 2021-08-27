ADP implementation 1.14pc in first month of FY’22

The implementation rate of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) was only 1.14 percent in the first month (July) of the current fiscal 2021-2022 which is lower in comparison with implementation rate in the last three fiscal years.

Economists say there is a tendency to implement the ADP hastily at the end of the year due to negligence at the beginning. It is often not possible to maintain the quality of the project, they maintained. Project expenses also increase at the end.

According to updated report of the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning, the implementing agencies, ministries and departments were able to spend only Tk 2,693 crore in July. It was 1.52 percent in 2020-21 and 1.84 in 2019-20.

IMED secretary Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty said that a year-round implementation plan has to be taken at the beginning of the year. There are different types of paperwork. Purchase preparation matters. For these reasons, the pace of implementation is usually moves slow at first.

He said the cabinet has been asked to focus on full-fledged implementation of the ADP for the current fiscal year from September.

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, formar Executive Director of the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer: "At the beginning of a financial year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality. "

He said the overall economy was affected in the outgoing fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Planning Minister MA Mannan in a recent meeting with secretaries of all ministries gave some directions to speed up the implementation of the ADP.

Ministries were to sign annual performance agreement (APA), if the ADP implementation rate is less than 80 percent, no progress will be considered. In the current fiscal 2021-22 the total size of ADP is Tk 236,793 crore.

Foreign loan and aid is a major source of financing of development projects. Last month, the use of money from this source is the lowest in the last 5 years. Only zero point 52 (0.52) percent of the money has been spent from foreign loans.







