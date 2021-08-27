‘BGMEA wasn’t part of talks on new BD safety pact’

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan has expressed surprise that the 'international accord' on workplace environment and worker safety has been extended.

The initiative was announced without any discussion with owners in the garment sector, he told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

"I don't know what they're doing in other countries, but this Accord will not hold in Bangladesh," he said. "Here owners and workers, buyers and brand representatives formed the tripartite RMG Sustainability Councils, or RSC, to conduct reforms."

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that major global retailers had agreed on a two-year pact with garment workers and factory owners in Bangladesh, extending the pre-existing 'Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh' that makes retailers liable to legal action unless their factories meet labour safety standards. The latest agreement is named the 'International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry'.

The report stated that important international retail brands in the garment sector and representatives from labour organisations had signed the agreement.

A few hours later, a press release from the Accord offices in Bangladesh announced the new agreement. In addition to issues regarding factory safety in Bangladesh, the release also mentioned plans to expand this work into other countries.

Another of Bangladesh's major garments owner organisations, the BKMEA, also came out in opposition to the agreement, which makes retailers liable to legal action unless their factories meet labour safety standards.

"The Accord ended in Bangladesh following a court order. It cannot return with another name or initiative," BKMEA Vice-President Mohammad Hatem said on Wednesday after the signing of the pact.

The new Accord is to take effect on Sept 1 and continue for two years.

BGMEA chief Faruque Hassan told bdnews24.com that the body had received an email about the new Accord after the Reuters report was published.

"We asked why they did not inform us. They said it had nothing to do with us and that it was a bilateral agreement."

"But if brands and labour unions are going to do something it will be in the garment industry. And that is ours. If you are doing any kind of work or initiative here then you must inform us."

The five-year accord, struck in the aftermath of the Rana Plaza collapse in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 garment workers, instituted an independent body that held thousands of inspections and banned unsafe factories from supplying its signatory buyers.

That helped to make some 1,600 factories safer for 2 million workers, labour activists say.

Under a transition deal agreed in 2018 after the original accord expired, a newly-formed body, the Ready-Made Garments Sustainability Council (RSC), which brings together unions, brands, and factory owners, took over the work of running factory inspections.

Hassan said the news of the new Accord was sprung on garment owners in 'quite a dramatic fashion'.

No matter what programme was outlined in the Accord, there was 'no chance' of doing this work under a new name, he said. -bdnews24.com









