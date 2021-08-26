Video
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 9:45 PM  Count : 90
Observer Online Desk

Erik Aas

Erik Aas


Banglalink Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Erik Aas has been elected as President of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB).

He will replace Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, chief executive officer of Robi, said a press release.

The association made the announcement at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

It also appointed Robi Acting CEO and Chief Financial Officer Riyaaz Rasheed as a director of the board.

The AMTOB is a trade body representing all mobile telecom operators in Bangladesh including Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk.

The five operators are the general members of the association and mobile network solution providers Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia are its Associate Members.

"The telecommunications industry is a key contributor to the digitalisation and development of the country's overall infrastructure. The AMTOB will continue working with the government, regulators, policy-makers and other stakeholders to ensure further developments of the industry," said Erik Aas.

"We will continue addressing the opportunities and challenges for further growth of the country's digital landscape, economy and people's livelihoods," the newly elected president said.

SZA


