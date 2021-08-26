Video
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 9:41 PM  Count : 77
Observer Online Desk

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said the BNP leaders drowned in absolute frustration are talking nonsense.  

He came up with the remark while addressing a discussion, organised by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote, at Jatiya Press Club here marking the National Mourning Day.

Responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the ruling Awami League does not believe in the spirit of the Liberation War, Hasan said the name of the party, which led the country’s liberation war, the struggle for independence and the way to the independence, is the Awami League.

He said the BNP leaders held meetings with those who chanted the slogan “We are all Talibans, Bangla would be Afghan” and they now stated the Awami League does not have the spirit of Liberation War. The question is that whether they have any consciousness or not, he added.

Speaking as the chief guest, Hasan said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman was employed with a salary of Taka 400 per month under the Bangabandhu government after the independence and today, after hearing the statement of the secretary general of that party (BNP), it seems that Fakhrul, who is dipped in deep frustration, started talking nonsense.

Not only that, he said, Mirza Fakhrul addressed a rally assembling most of the fake and non-freedom fighters, which made his mental health questionable and it really seemed that his health should be checked up.   

AL deputy publicity secretary Aminul Islam Amin, former general secretary of Dhaka City South AL Shah Alam Murad, AL leaders Advocate Balram Poddar and MA Karim, film director Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, actresses Tarin Jahan and Aruna Biswas, singer Dinat Jahan Munni and journalist Manik Lal Ghosh, among others, spoke at the meeting with executive president of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote Rafiqul Alam in the chair.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote general secretary Arun Sarkar Rana moderated the meeting.

BSS/GY


