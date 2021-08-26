Video
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 9:06 PM  Count : 81
Observer Online Desk

The VAT intelligence today filed a case against e-commerce firm E-orange for dodging over Taka 13 lakh as VAT under the VAT Act.

A team of VAT Audit, Intelligence & Investigation Directorate, led by its deputy director Tanvir Ahmed, conducted a drive at the Gulshan office of the e-commerce firm recently and unearthed the VAT evasion of Taka 13,16,158.

During the drive, it was found that although E-orange sells various products through online platform, but they do not deposit the imposed VAT properly on their received commission.

A press release of the Directorate said that the firm purchased goods and services worth Taka 245,75,53,215 for a certain period of time, and thus sold those goods and services with Taka 249,63,47,710 earning a commission of Taka 3,87,98,495.

Out of that commission, 5 percent VAT has been imposed amounting Taka 19,39,924, but the firm has paid Taka 6,23,767 only as VAT.

BSS/GY


