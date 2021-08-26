Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion



A team of VAT Audit, Intelligence & Investigation Directorate, led by its deputy director Tanvir Ahmed, conducted a drive at the Gulshan office of the e-commerce firm recently and unearthed the VAT evasion of Taka 13,16,158.



During the drive, it was found that although E-orange sells various products through online platform, but they do not deposit the imposed VAT properly on their received commission.



A press release of the Directorate said that the firm purchased goods and services worth Taka 245,75,53,215 for a certain period of time, and thus sold those goods and services with Taka 249,63,47,710 earning a commission of Taka 3,87,98,495.



Out of that commission, 5 percent VAT has been imposed amounting Taka 19,39,924, but the firm has paid Taka 6,23,767 only as VAT.





BSS/GY



