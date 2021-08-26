National Zoo reopens Friday



Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur, Dhaka will be reopened for visitors from Friday in compliance with the health rules.







The zoo will be open from 9 am to 6 pm.







The zoo director Md. Abdul Latif said that the visitors who come to the zoo have to follow some instructions. “Visitors cannot be allowed for gathering in the zoo premises. They have to use one way to move inside.”







Everyone should use hand sanitizer, he said, adding that hand sanitizers will be kept in 12 places inside the zoo for hand washing.







GY



