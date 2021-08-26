Video
Home Education

Universities to reopen Oct 15

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 8:11 PM
Observer Online Report

All the universities in the country may be reopened on October 15.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday with Education Minister Dipu Moni in the chair.

State minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain and deputy minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel were present at the meeting.

The meeting decided to reopen the university on October 15. Earlier, it was decided to complete the vaccination of university students. Besides, the meeting decided to reopen the school-college later.

The vice-chancellors of the universities have been informed about the plan in the meeting to review the situation of reopening educational institutions.

Those present at the meeting said that the situation in Coronavirus is now deteriorating. If this trend continues, the universities will be reopened earlier. But if the corona situation deteriorates then they have to think differently again.

GY


