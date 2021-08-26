Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

‘Bangladesh has potential to earn $2 bln by exporting agri goods’

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 6:37 PM  Count : 119
Observer Online Desk

‘Bangladesh has potential to earn $2 bln by exporting agri goods’

‘Bangladesh has potential to earn $2 bln by exporting agri goods’


Bangladesh has the potential to earn $2 billion by exporting agricultural goods, but growers and exporters lack knowledge of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures. This risks the country’s food safety and limits opportunities to export agricultural products. Implementation of proper SPS measures in all levels will not only ensure safe food for the people but also increased global competitiveness of the sector.

SPS measures such as end product criteria, quarantine measures, pest risk assessments, inspections of products, sampling and testing, health-related labeling, certification, setting of allowable maximum levels of toxins, contaminants, pesticide and drug residues, and others ensure that a country’s consumers are being supplied with food that is safe to eat while also ensuring that strict health and safety regulations are not being used as an excuse to shield domestic producers from competition.

These observations emerged from a virtual training program on ‘SPS and WTO Commitments for Bangladesh’ hosted by USAID funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity on August 25-26, 2021.

The purpose of the training was to strengthen the capacity of relevant public and private sector stakeholders and provide them a common understanding of SPS-related issues to promote the export of agricultural products from Bangladesh. A total of 35 participants from agro-producers, exporters, trade associations, academic people, food business operators, FFV supply chain experts, and individual consultants, participated in the training program.

The main discussion points included SPS Agreements and its notification procedures; phytosanitary and importance of food safety harmonization; SPS-related trade problems; food safety standard and regulatory measures; implications for Bangladesh’s fish export; SPS regime in South Asia and how the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) impacts SPS-related obligations.

This training will help the participants to follow the SPS Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), guidelines and recommendations in their workplace and they will also be able to identify SPS problems in Bangladesh, evaluate problem-solving strategies and develop science-based solutions for the current challenges in SPS.

USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity supports the Government of Bangladesh to bolster economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business enabling market. The Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity provides technical assistance, training, institutional strengthening, and other direct support to the Government of Bangladesh and non-governmental partners. It also promotes greater collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society organizations.

GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
National Zoo reopens Friday
‘Bangladesh has potential to earn $2 bln by exporting agri goods’
160 stranded Afghan female students returning to Chattogram
Bangladesh reports 4,698 cases, 102 deaths from COVID-19
Evaly chairman, MD sued in Sirajganj


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
ADB to accelerate project implementation for faster socio-economic recovery
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bd.com, [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft