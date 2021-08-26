Water of Jamuna flowing above danger level at Sariakandi



The water level in the Jamuna and Bangali rivers of Sariakandi upazila of Bogura has continued to rise due to incessant rains and downpours from the upper stream for the last few days.







On Thursday morning at Sariakandi point, the water of Jamuna flowed 1 cm above the danger level.







Mahbubur Rahman, executive engineer of the Water Development Board Sariakandi, said the Jamuna water was flowing above the danger level at the Sariakandi plant. The danger level of water of Jamuna in Sariakandi is 16.70 cm.







As the water level of Jamuna river flowed with 1 cm of danger level on Thursday afternoon, low lying areas of Kajla, Karnibari, Bohail, Chaluabari, Sariakandi Sadar, Hatsherpur and Chandanbaisha areas of the upazila were submerged in flood waters.







As a result, many crop lands in the char areas have been inundated.



AZ/GY



