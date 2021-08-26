Video
Bangladesh reports 4,698 cases, 102 deaths from COVID-19

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 5:38 PM  Count : 168
Observer Online report

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 4,698 COVID-19 cases while the coronavirus claimed overnight 102 lives.

"The country reported 13.77 percent COVID-19 positive cases as 34,111 samples were tested in the past 24 hours," Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

The official tally showed the virus killed 25,729 people and infected 14,82,628 so far, it added. 

The recovery count rose to 13,97,885 after another 8,314 patients were discharged from the hospitals during the past one day.

The DGHS statistics showed of the people infected from the beginning 94.28 percent recovered, while 1.74 percent died.


