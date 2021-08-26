2.5 lakh Yaba pills seized from fishing trawler at Teknaf



The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in a raid seized 2.5 lakh Yaba pills from a fishing trawler at Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar.







According to sources, acting on information that a shipment of drugs from a fishing trawler anchored in the sea near Habirchhara Marine Drive in Teknaf Sadar, a team led by DNC assistant director Sirajul Mostafa went on an operation in the evening on Wednesday.







Sensing the presence of DNC team, drug traders fled the scene. However, the members of DNC searched the anchored fishing trawler and seized the fishing trawler along with a sack of yaba. After opening the sack 250,000 pieces of Yaba were found inside it.







Sirajul Mostafa said legal action will be taken to find out the owner of the fishing trawler used to transport the drugs and who was involved in the drug shipment.







MS/GY





