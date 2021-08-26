INCEPTA hands over Tk 4.59 cr to Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation



INCEPTA has handed over Tk 4 crore 59 lakh cheque from its profit to Bangladesh Labor Welfare Foundation for the welfare of institutional and non-institutional labors of the country.







The cheque has been handed over on behalf of INCEPTA Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and INCEPTA Vaccines Ltd. to the foundation’s representative that is affiliated under Labor & Work Ministry of Government of Bangladesh on Thursday.







Director General, Additional Secretary Begum Jebunnesa Karim received the cheque on behalf of the Foundation. The cheque is handed over by INCEPTA head of admin Zahidul Alam and senior manager of human resource Enayet Hossain.



GY



