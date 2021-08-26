Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man held for raping schoolgirl

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 4:58 PM  Count : 152
Observer Correspondent

Man held for raping schoolgirl

Man held for raping schoolgirl


Police have arrested a young man from Dhaka on charges of raping a schoolgirl, 14, after she was abducted from Noakhali’s Sonaimuri.

The arrested is Sagar Sardar, 24.

The victim was rescued from a three-storey building in Dhaka’s Jagannathpur Badda Apollo Hospital area on Thursday morning.

According to sources a few months ago, the victim becomes familiar with Sagar on Facebook. From then, Sagar offered love to the victim but he got angry without getting any response from her.

The accused abducted the victim on Friday and took her to a house in Badda area of Dhaka and raped her more than once.

According to the police, the father of the schoolgirl filed a GD with Sonaimuri Police Station last Saturday in this regard.

District Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam said a case has been filed against Sagar.

MR/GY


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water of Jamuna flowing above danger level at Sariakandi
2.5 lakh Yaba pills seized from fishing trawler at Teknaf
Man held for raping schoolgirl
Two held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
'Smuggler' held with gold in Jhenidah
Truck runs over 2 women in Cumilla
Banker shot dead in Meherpur
One killed, five injured in bus-covered van collision


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
ADB to accelerate project implementation for faster socio-economic recovery
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft