Man held for raping schoolgirl



Police have arrested a young man from Dhaka on charges of raping a schoolgirl, 14, after she was abducted from Noakhali’s Sonaimuri.







The arrested is Sagar Sardar, 24.







The victim was rescued from a three-storey building in Dhaka’s Jagannathpur Badda Apollo Hospital area on Thursday morning.







According to sources a few months ago, the victim becomes familiar with Sagar on Facebook. From then, Sagar offered love to the victim but he got angry without getting any response from her.







The accused abducted the victim on Friday and took her to a house in Badda area of Dhaka and raped her more than once.







According to the police, the father of the schoolgirl filed a GD with Sonaimuri Police Station last Saturday in this regard.







District Superintendent of Police Shahidul Islam said a case has been filed against Sagar.



MR/GY



