Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:35 PM
Evaly chairman, MD sued in Sirajganj

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 4:39 PM
Observer Correspondent

Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Russel and his wife chairman Shamima Nasrin. PHOTO: Facebook/Nasrin Shamima

A case has been filed against Evaly managing director Mohammad Russel and chairman  Shamima Nasrin in Sirajganj on charges of "fraud and customer harassment."

Md Raj, an inhabitant of Kamarkhand upazila in Sirajganj district, filed the case at Sirajganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Jasmine Ara's court on Wednesday (August 25) morning.

Lawyer Md Manjurul Islam Sohag filed the case on behalf of the plaintiff.

Taking the case into cognizance, the court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) in Sirajganj to investigate the case.

The case statement reads that Raj ordered buying five products including a television, pen drive and iron worth Tk 51,000 from Evaly availing the 'cyclone offer' on May 4 last.

According to Evaly's policy, the products were supposed to be delivered within 7 to 45 working days after the order, but the products were not delivered accordingly.

Sirajganj PBI SP Md Rezaul Karim on Thursday said they learnt about the order by the court, but didn't receive any copy of the order yet. "Report will be submitted after investigation at the directive of the court," he said.

SZA




