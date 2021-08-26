

Two held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura



Detained persons are Hazral Ali, 40, a resident of Niler Kuthi village under Rajarhat upazila in Kurigram, and Abdul Mottaleb alias Saddam, 23, of Nusrat Nakhenda under the same upazila.



RAB-12 official Sohrab Hossain said a team of the elite force interrogated a pickup van driver and his assistant at Birgram Bazar around 4:30am and, later, recovered the hemp from inside the vehicle.



During initial interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in smuggling hemp to different parts of the country for long.



