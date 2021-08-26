

'Smuggler' held with gold in Jhenidah

Detective Branch (DB) of Police detained a suspected smuggler with 640 grams of gold at Sadar upazila in Jhenidah district on Thursday morning.

Detained Faisal Ahmed, 20, is a resident of Hashimpur village under Chandina upazila in Cumilla district.



The district DB Police officer in-charge (OC) Anwar Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB police conducted a drive at Sadhuhati Bus Stand. After searching a bus there, they detained the man alongwith the gold.



JU/MUS



