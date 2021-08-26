HC issues rule to dispose Pori Moni's bail plea soon







The High Court has issued a rule asking why the bail petition of actress Pori Moni in a drug case should not be disposed soon.

Deputy Attorney General Abu Yahhia Dulal and Assistant Attorney General Mizanur Rahman represented the state while Adv Mujibur Rahman stood for the petitioner.





Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Asheque Imam ordered to send Pori Moni in prison in the case filed with Banani Police Station. Later, the next day, lawyer Mojibur Rahman lodged the bail petition with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayesh seeking bail for the actress.





Pori Moni and her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu were shown arrested in the drug case filed by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on August 5.



The elite force raided the house of Pori Moni at her residence in Banani on August 4. At that time, liquor bottles and other drugs were seized from the house.





TF



The concerned authorities have been asked to explain it by September 1.An HC bench of Justice Mostafa Jaman Islam and Justice KM Jahid Sarwar Kajol issued the rule.