Truck runs over 2 women in Cumilla

Debashish Chowdhury, Officer-in-charge of Sadar South Model Police Station, said the bodies were sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.





A truck smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar South Upazila of Cumilla on Thursday noon, leaving two women dead and four people injured.The deceased were identified as Taslima Akter, 25, wife of Billal Hossain of Kamalpur village in Sadar South upazila, and Mamta Begum, 22, wife of Shahinul Islam of Sahapur village in Chauddagram upazila.Police said a Chattogram-bound truck collided with an auto-rickshaw around 10:30am in Goalmathan area, leaving the two passengers of the auto- rickshaw dead and four others injured.The injured were taken to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital.