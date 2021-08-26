Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home International

Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 3:10 PM  Count : 222
Observer Online Desk

Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy

Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, sources said.

Ms Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm, a source at the hospital said, reports PTI.

Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.

Ms Jahan's actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, a film industry source said.

Ms Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Biden and tech bosses talk cybersecurity after ransomware attacks
Taliban asks US to retain embassy in Kabul, guarantees security
Taliban asks US to retain embassy in Kabul, guarantees security
AstraZeneca drug for rare disease shows promise
Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy
Merkel, Germany's 'eternal' chancellor, prepares to leave the stage


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
ADB to accelerate project implementation for faster socio-economic recovery
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft