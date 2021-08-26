Trinamool MP Nusrat becomes mother of baby boy





Ms Jahan's estranged husband Nikhil Jain said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon, sources said.Ms Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital in Park Street on Wednesday evening, gave birth to the child around 12.20 pm, a source at the hospital said, reports PTI.Both the mother and the baby are doing fine and under the watchful eye of the doctors, the source said.Ms Jahan's actor-friend Yash Dasgupta was present at the hospital, a film industry source said.