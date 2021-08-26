Banker shot dead in Meherpur

A banker was shot dead by suspected muggers at Gangni upazila in Meherpur district on Thursday afternoon.





The deceased is identified as Khademul Islam, 35, manager of agent banking outlet of City Bank in the upazila. He was the son of Minarul Islam of Jotarpur village at Sadar upazila.









Gangni Police Station officer in-charge Sazedul Islam said severely injured Khademul was rushed to Gangni Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor sent him to Kushtia Medical College Hospital.





Police suspect that the muggers might have shot him to take the bag of money.





Khademul died at 2pm while undergoing treatment at the Kushtia Medical College Hospital.





MRA/TF



Rashedul, a passers-by, found bullet-injured Khademul near Garadob field. A bag full of money was also found beside him.