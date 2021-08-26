Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Banker shot dead in Meherpur

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 3:09 PM  Count : 109
Observer Correspondent

A banker was shot dead by suspected muggers at Gangni upazila in Meherpur district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased is identified as Khademul Islam, 35, manager of agent banking outlet of City Bank in the upazila. He was the son of Minarul Islam of Jotarpur village at Sadar upazila.

Rashedul,  a passers-by, found bullet-injured Khademul near Garadob field. A bag full of money  was also found beside him.

Gangni Police Station officer in-charge Sazedul Islam said severely injured Khademul was rushed to Gangni Upazila Health Complex where the  on-duty doctor sent him to Kushtia Medical College Hospital.

Police suspect that the muggers might have shot him to take the bag of money.

Khademul died at 2pm while undergoing treatment at the Kushtia Medical College Hospital.

MRA/TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Water of Jamuna flowing above danger level at Sariakandi
2.5 lakh Yaba pills seized from fishing trawler at Teknaf
Man held for raping schoolgirl
Two held with huge amount of hemp in Bogura
'Smuggler' held with gold in Jhenidah
Truck runs over 2 women in Cumilla
Banker shot dead in Meherpur
One killed, five injured in bus-covered van collision


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
ADB to accelerate project implementation for faster socio-economic recovery
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft