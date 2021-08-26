One killed, five injured in bus-covered van collision





A man was killed and five others were injured when a bus collided with a covered van at Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj district on Thursday morning.





The deceased was identified as the covered van driver Mong Owai Ching Marma, a resident of Sitapahar village under Kaptai upazila in Rangamati district.





Hatikumrul Highway Police Station OC Shahjahan Ali said a Natore-bound bus collided head-on with a covered van in front of the RAB-12 office on the Hatikumrul-Banpara highway, leaving Mong Owai dead on the spot and five others injured.





Being informed, police recovered the body and sent the inured to a local hospital.





The both vehicles were seized, said the OC, adding that legal action would be taken.



