Man falls into Ctg canal still missing

Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:33 PM
Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 2:27 PM  Count : 193
Observer Online Report

A man who fell into Chashma Canal in Muradpur area of Chattogram city on Wednesday could not be rescued in 24 hours.

The missing man was identified as Saleh Ahmed,50, a trader in Chawbazar area.

Saleh slipped into the canal around 10am on Wednesday and then drowned.

Agrabad Fire Station's manager Md Shafiqul Islam said rescue operation has been conducted in different areas of the canal, he is still untraced.

"The body may float on waters after 24 hours of drowning," he added.   

The victim's brother said his brother came to Muradpur for going to Maijbhandar Darbar Sharif in Fatikchhari by a bus.

At least five people died after falling into water of different canals and drains in Chattogram city in last six years due to watter logging caused by heavy rainfalls.

Of them, an auto-rickshaw driver and a passenger died on June 30 as the three-wheeler fell into Chashma canal.

