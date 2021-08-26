Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Former England captain Ted Dexter dies

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 2:27 PM  Count : 120
Observer Online Desk

An innovative cricketer, Ted Dexter also excelled as a golfer, and devised what eventually became cricket's world rankings. Photo: BBC

An innovative cricketer, Ted Dexter also excelled as a golfer, and devised what eventually became cricket's world rankings. Photo: BBC


Former England captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86 after a recent illness, Marylebone Cricket Club said Thursday.

Dexter, nicknamed "Lord Ted", was an aggressive batsman and part-time seam bowler who played 62 Tests for England after making his debut in 1958 against New Zealand.

He captained England and Sussex in the early 1960s.

MCC confirmed this in a statement.

Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 during his Test career and took 66 wickets at an average of 34.93.

As a cricket administrator Dexter became chairman of the England selectors between 1989 and 1993.

He also developed a Test player ranking system that was formally adopted by the International Cricket Council in 2003 and forms the basis of the governing body's current Test rankings.

Dexter was later appointed president of MCC and was awarded a CBE in 2001.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid tribute on twitter to Dexter, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June.

Reuters/MUS

Related Topics

England   Dexter  




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Tokyo Games' economic benefits estimated at $55 billion
Doctors told me to stay away from cricket: Papon
Ibrahim continues living dream at Tokyo Paralympic Games
Former England captain Ted Dexter dies
Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six
Archer aims to return for Windies Tests after injury
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
ADB to accelerate project implementation for faster socio-economic recovery
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]d.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft