Former England captain Ted Dexter dies

An innovative cricketer, Ted Dexter also excelled as a golfer, and devised what eventually became cricket's world rankings. Photo: BBC





Former England captain Ted Dexter has died aged 86 after a recent illness, Marylebone Cricket Club said Thursday.





Dexter, nicknamed "Lord Ted", was an aggressive batsman and part-time seam bowler who played 62 Tests for England after making his debut in 1958 against New Zealand.





He captained England and Sussex in the early 1960s.





MCC confirmed this in a statement.





Dexter scored 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 during his Test career and took 66 wickets at an average of 34.93.





As a cricket administrator Dexter became chairman of the England selectors between 1989 and 1993.





He also developed a Test player ranking system that was formally adopted by the International Cricket Council in 2003 and forms the basis of the governing body's current Test rankings.





Dexter was later appointed president of MCC and was awarded a CBE in 2001.





Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid tribute on twitter to Dexter, who was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June.



