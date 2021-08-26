46 held in Rajshahi on different charges





Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police in separate drives in Rajshahi city detained 46 people on different charges from Wednesday night till Thursday morning.





Golam Ruhul Quddus, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) confirmed the matter through a press release in the morning.





Of the detained persons, 15 had arrest warrant, 25 were held with drugs and the rest six were arrested on various charges.





A huge amount of contraband drug was also recovered from them.





Legal action was taken against the detained, the official added.



