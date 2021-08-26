Expatriate killed by family in M'singh







Deceased Sharful Dhali, 28, was the son of Ishaq Dhali, a resident of Chakua village under Niguari union at Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh district. He came to the country from Lebanon six months ago.



Nurul Islam, neighbor of the deceased, said Sharful had been working in Lebanon for the last eight years and used to send his salaries to his father. An altercation took place with his father when he asked for the money.



At one stage of the feud, father Ishaq Ali, mother Hosne Ara and younger brother Ashraful Dhali beat Sharful with iron rod and a machete, leaving him critically injured.



Hearing cry for help, neighbors came to the spot to help the victim. But his father, mother and brother chased them with sharp weapons.



Niguari Union Parishad Chairman Shahabuddin said severely injured Sharful with help the administration was rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty physician referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH).



He succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH on Thursday 6am.



Pagla Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Md Rasheduzzaman said Hosne Ara was arrested and police is trying to arrest Ishaq and Ashraful.



A case has been filed in this connection.

