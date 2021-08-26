Two run over by bus after falling from bike

Two men were crushed to death by a speeding bus when they fell off their bike after ramming a pillar of an under-construction flyover at the busy Pangsha College junction on the Rajbari-Kushtia regional highway on Thursday.



The deceased were identified as Muktar Hossain, 38, son of late Abul Hossain of the Housing Area of Kushtia Sadar upazila, and Rakib Uddin, 40, son of late Khaleq Sheikh of South State of the upazila, reports UNB.



The accident occurred in the small hours of Thursday when Rakib and Muktar were on their way to Dhaka from Kushtia.



Eye-witnesses said that the bike crashed into the under-construction flyover at a high speed. Both the riders lost balance and fell from the two-wheeler. Unfortunately, they came under the wheels of the bus and died.



Sub-inspector Atiqul of Pangsha Highway Police Station said the duo died on the spot. "Their bodies have been handed over to their family members," he said.



Road accidents in Bangladesh



At least 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of this year, according to a report published in July.



It says the road accidents occurred on various highways, national, inter-district and regional roads between January 1 and June 30 across the country.



Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF), a platform of journalists, prepared the report based on news items carried by 22 national dailies, 10 regional newspapers and eight online news portals and agencies.



