3 villages inundated as dam collapses in Feni



Three villages in Fulgazi upazila of Feni district have been submerged partially by the onrush of hilly waters as the flood control embankment collapsed in a place.





Joypur, Ghaniamora and Kismat Ghaniamora villages in Sadar union have partially inundated by the gushing waters.



Fulgazi UNO Ferdousi Begum and UP chairman Nurul Islam confirmed the breach of the dam that caused the inundation.



Feni PWD executive engineer Jahir Uddin said Muhuri Rivar was flowing 20 cm above danger level on Wednesday night.



The water level may drop with the recession of rainfall.





AT/LY



The upazila administration and Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB) sources said incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream in the Muhuri River caused the damage of the dam in Joypur part around 8:30pm on Wednesday.