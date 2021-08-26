Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home National

Evaly MD, wife asked to provide info of bank accounts

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:59 PM  Count : 192
Observer Online Report

Evaly MD, wife asked to provide info of bank accounts

Evaly MD, wife asked to provide info of bank accounts



Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has sough information of all bank accounts of 'Evaly' Managing Director Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin, the chairman of the e-commerce firm.

A letter in this regard was sent to Evaly on Wednesday.

It also sough the Evaly's transaction cheque or receipts.

They have been asked to submit detailed information to the BFIU within one week after receiving the latter. 

Earlier on July 19, the Ministry of Commerce served a show cause notice upon Evaly asking why legal actions would not be taken against it. Evaly was given August 1 deadline to send a written explanation to the notice. Instead of replying within the stipulated time, Evaly's MD Russel sought six months to give an explanation on how to meet its liabilities.  

Later, a nine-member committee was formed with Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh as the head to decide about the next steps about Evaly. The committee comprises the representatives from the Home Ministry, ICT Division, Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue (NBR), Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, and the Bangladesh Competition Commission.

In an inspection report submitted to the Commerce Ministry in June, Bangladesh Bank said Evaly's total liabilities stood at Tk 407.18 crore. After receiving Tk 213.94 crore in advance from customers and Tk 189.85 crore from merchants, the company was expected to have at least Tk 403.80 crore in current assets, but it only had Tk 65.17 crore.

On July 17, several banks, including Brac Bank, Bank Asia, Dhaka Bank, City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, and Prime Bank suspended their transactions with Evaly.

TF


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
National Zoo reopens Friday
‘Bangladesh has potential to earn $2 bln by exporting agri goods’
160 stranded Afghan female students returning to Chattogram
Bangladesh reports 4,698 cases, 102 deaths from COVID-19
Evaly chairman, MD sued in Sirajganj


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
ADB to accelerate project implementation for faster socio-economic recovery
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft