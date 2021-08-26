

Man held with heroin in Rajshahi



Detained Ershad Ali is a resident of Boro Maria village under the upazila



Bagmara Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Mushtaq Ahmmed said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at Ershad’s house at the village on Tuesday night and detained him with the heroin.



A case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act.



However, he was sent to Jail following a court order on Wednesday, the OC added.



