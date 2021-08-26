|
Man held with heroin in Rajshahi
Police have detained a man alongwith 6 grams of heroin from Bagmara upazila in Rajshahi district.
Detained Ershad Ali is a resident of Boro Maria village under the upazila
Bagmara Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Mushtaq Ahmmed said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive at Ershad’s house at the village on Tuesday night and detained him with the heroin.
A case was filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act.
However, he was sent to Jail following a court order on Wednesday, the OC added.
RHF/MUS