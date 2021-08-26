Video
Dinajpur woman-son abduction case transferred to DB

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:15 PM  Count : 170
Observer Online Report

A case, which was filed against five police officials among 10 on charge of demanding ransom after abducting a woman and her son from Chirir Bandar of Dinajpur, has been shifted to Detective Branch (DB) of police.

DB police OC Mostafizur Rahman confirmed this on Thursday morning.

He said, "Of the 10 accused, five were sent to jail. I myself will investigated the case."

Kidnapped Johura Begum, wife of Lutfor Rahman, and son Jahangir were rescued.

On Wednesday, Jahangir filed a case with Chirir Bandar Police Station accusing 10.

At night on August 23, a team of CID, led by ASP Sarwar, conducted a drive on Lutfor's house. Failing to nab Lutfor, the team picked up his wife Johura and son Jahangir by a microbus.

They first demanded Tk 15 lakh ransom from Lutfor's family and later, they asked them to give Tk 8.50 lakh.

The victim's family informed Dinajpur district police about the matter.

On district police's advise, victim's family called the CID team to take money from Ranirbandar area in Chirir Bandar upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

They, later, twice changed the place of handing over the money -- first at Dashmail in Kaharol and then  Bansherhat in Sadar upazila.

As the team members came to Bansherhat to receive money, district police and CID officials detained them.

They were first taken to Chirir Bandar Police Station and then to Dinajpur Police Superintendent's office at night.

