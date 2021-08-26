Video
Thursday, 26 August, 2021
RMCH counts lowest deaths at Covid unit in 81 days

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 12:16 PM  Count : 145
Observer Correspondent

RMCH counts lowest deaths at Covid unit in 81 days


Six more people died at Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) during the last 24 hours till 6 am on Thursday.

However, the fatality figure is the ever-lowest in the last 81 days.

Four of the deceased were Covid-19 positive patients while other had virus symptoms.

Of them, two each were from Natore and Chapainawabganj, and one each from Rajshahi and Naogaon districts, according to the hospital authorities.

RMCH director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, seven died at the Covid-19 unit of the hospital.

A total of 190 patients were admitted to the unit till this morning while 14 have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

RHF/MUS

