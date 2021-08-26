Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 11:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archer aims to return for Windies Tests after injury

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 11:53 AM  Count : 96
Observer Online Desk

Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Pakistan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - May 5, 2019 England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Photo: Action Imageg

Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Pakistan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - May 5, 2019 England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Photo: Action Imageg

England's Jofra Archer said he hopes to be fit for the Test series against the West Indies in March after the fast bowler was ruled out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and missed England's two-Test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.

The 26-year old was also ruled out of the ongoing five-Test series against India, which England are trailing 1-0, with the third Test set to begin later Wednesday.

Barbados-born Archer has been plagued by the injury since early 2020 and it kept him out of this year's Indian Premier League.

Reuters/MUS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
Tokyo Games' economic benefits estimated at $55 billion
Doctors told me to stay away from cricket: Papon
Ibrahim continues living dream at Tokyo Paralympic Games
Former England captain Ted Dexter dies
Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six
Archer aims to return for Windies Tests after injury
Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open


Latest News
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BAF's Inter-base squash ends
ADB to accelerate project implementation for faster socio-economic recovery
PM's remarks over Zia's grave is ridiculous: Fakhrul
Govt engages to evacuate stranded Bangladeshis from Afghanistan: FM
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas new AMTOB president
Frustrated BNP leaders are talking nonsense: Hasan
13 killed in Kabul airport blast, says Taliban
Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion
LED streetlights contribute to insect population declines, study finds
Most Read News
Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Taliban
Telemedicine services amid pandemic in Bangladesh
Will The Parent’s Care Act raise child's morality?
Industry 4.0: Is Bangladesh ready?
DU to reopen halls in Oct if C-19 situation improves
Russia wants to invest in BD food sector
America’s merchants of death then--and now
Bashundhara boys miss knock-out stage despite taking lead
BGMEA seeks FDI in non-cotton, technical textiles
Two floating LNG terminals at Payra planned
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft