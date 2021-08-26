Archer aims to return for Windies Tests after injury

Cricket - International Twenty20 - England v Pakistan - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Britain - May 5, 2019 England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq. Photo: Action Imageg

England's Jofra Archer said he hopes to be fit for the Test series against the West Indies in March after the fast bowler was ruled out of this year's Twenty20 World Cup and the Ashes due to a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.



Archer underwent an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow and missed England's two-Test series in June against New Zealand, which they lost 1-0.



The 26-year old was also ruled out of the ongoing five-Test series against India, which England are trailing 1-0, with the third Test set to begin later Wednesday.



Barbados-born Archer has been plagued by the injury since early 2020 and it kept him out of this year's Indian Premier League.



Reuters/MUS