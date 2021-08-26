Video
40 more ambulances, gifted by India, arrive in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 26 August, 2021 at 11:32 AM
Observer Online Desk

Forty more ambulances -- a gift from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- arrived in Bangladesh through the Benapole land port on Thursday morning.

Additional Commissioner of Benapole Customs House, Neyamul Islam said that the 40 ambulances entered Bangladesh in the morning from the Petrapole border on the Indian side, reports UNB.

"Necessary paperwork is underway to get the clearance done. Once complete, the ambulances will leave for Dhaka later in the day," he said.

According to the Indian High Commission, Prime Minister Modi announced the gift of 109 ambulances to Bangladesh during his state visit on March 26-27, to help bolster healthcare, especially in the shared effort to contain the Covid pandemic.

All the ambulances have ventilation support, said sources.

So far, 71 ambulances have arrived in Bangladesh and the remaining are expected to come by mid-September.

Of these, the first ambulance arrived on March 21, 30 more ambulances arrived on August 7, and 40 on Thursday.

